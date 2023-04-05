The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that they have dispatched a team of experts to various schools in the Kampala Metropolitan area following alerts from school administrators.

Without disclosing the number of schools affected, Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of Health Services at the ministry said the school surveillance teams have already taken charge.

He says that there are medical protocols experts follow when they go to the field such as collecting samples from the schools of affected learners and determining the extent of the spread.

Dr. Kyabayinze also said that the experts are also expected to contact parents of children who are suspected to have contracted the disease. He explains this is being done to check children’s immunization status.

Daily Monitor on Tuesday broke a story of measles scare in schools that attracted the attention of the Ministry of Health to verify the threats in schools.

Dr. Kyabayinze had on Monday said that the government was investigating a reported outbreak of measles, a highly infectious disease, among pupils in Kampala and Wakiso districts following alerts by school administrators.