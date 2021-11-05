By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has admitted that the ministry does not have enough funds to facilitate and motivate health workers carrying out vaccination.

Addressing parliament, the minister said the health workers have since March been given only 5000 at the health facilities with an assumption that people would voluntarily come to these places and get vaccinated.

The minister however says people have not been coming which has necessitated getting the service closer to the people through vaccination campaigns.

She says through this, the health workers are to be given 20,000 shillings but she does not have enough funds to cater for them all across the country calling for support from parliament.