The Ministry of Health is set to introduce Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) where each of the staff across a number of district and referral hospitals will be rated by their supervisors against their key outputs on a quarterly basis.

This follows the ministry’s top management supervision visits made across a number of district and regional hospitals where they noted that there was no evidence of output of some of the doctors and specialists in government hospitals.

In a circular dated 17th October, 2023 to all hospital directors of regional referral hospitals, the Director General Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa said during their review of the theatre books, they found no evidence that certain doctors including consultants and senior consultants had done any surgeries in the hospitals for months and where they did was very few to warrant their usefulness in the hospital.

It is against this background that the Ministry has directed all hospital administrators to start submitting outputs of their medical officers, specialists, consultants and senior consultants for the month of September and by 14th of each subsequent month.