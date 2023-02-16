By Babra Anyait

The Ministry of Health has rallied Ugandans to do research and innovations with the aim of addressing malnutrition cases in the country.

According to Samalie Namukose, the Assistant Commissioner of Health Services Nutrition Division, the ministry intends to come up with plans such as community awareness in order to eradicate malnutrition.

She notes that there is a need to sensitize people about various food types that are rich in nutrients and also emphasize good hygiene amongst people to save them from the danger of contracting diseases.

“From today’s presentation, we realised that Uganda is grappling with a triple burden of malnutrition and by this I mean we have a big percentage of people who are underweight, we have those who are overweight on the other extreme and then we have micronutrient deficiencies,” Namukose said.

She made remarks during a nutrition symposium held under the theme; ‘Strengthening system for improved nutrition in Uganda’ at Golf Course Hotel Kampala.