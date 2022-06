By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Ministry of Health has recorded 82 new covid-19 infections and one death, from tests done on 11 June 2022.

New cases were from Kampala (67), Wakiso (11), Yumbe (1), Jinja (1), Mukono (1) and Mbarara (1).

This is after the ministry listed Kampala and Wakiso among others as covid-19 hotspots.

Uganda currently has 166,319 cumulative confirmed cases, 3,602 cumulative deaths, 6 active cases on admission, and 100,395 recoveries since March 2020.