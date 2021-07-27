By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda’s new COVID-19 infections have dropped to 71, the lowest recorded since the 42-day lockdown was announced by President Museveni.

These were from tests done on 25th July 2021.

On the same day, the ministry of health also recorded 11 deaths, the lowest in a day.

This comes ahead of President Museveni’s address on the Covid-19 situation in the country slated for July 31st 2021 after the 42-day lockdown he announced on 18th June elapses on Friday this week.

The country currently has 92,795 cumulative confirmed cases, 631 active ones on admission at health facilities, 2,590 cumulative deaths and 78,415 recoveries.