The ministry of health has warned against the possible outbreak of preventable diseases after COVID-19 due to reduced immunization activity.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the state minister for primary health care, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu says some medical officers have not been turning up to conduct immunization at their health facilities and mothers are also unable to take their children for immunization after public transport was banned.

She says that the reporting rate as of March 31 had declined to 65%from 100%, saying this has put the children at higher risk of contracting diseases.

Kaducu says to address this, the ministry has developed guidelines to ensure that all medical workers handling immunization are at their work stations whenever they are required to.