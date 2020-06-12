President Museveni has ordered the ministry of health to quickly come out and clarify and update the nation about the correct figures of COVID 19 confirmed cases in Uganda.

The president’s directive came after he revealed that some people who were classified as positive with coronavirus in Uganda are actually not.

Speaking during the presentation of 2020/21 National budget last evening, the President clarified that the national tally of 679 confirmed covid-19 cases as of yesterday includes some people who were tested at Makerere University laboratory and results turned positive yet they were negative.

He attributed this to carelessness of the health workers at the facility although the era was later corrected after re-testing the same samples.

Meanwhile the facility has since denied faking the results promising to make a formal response to the president today, with the ministry of health also expected to clarify over the same today.