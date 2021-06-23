By Amos Ngwomoya

The Ministry of health is today set to launch distribution of mosquito nets to vendors who are sleeping in the markets due to the current covid-induced lockdown.

In his address last Friday, President Museveni allowed food markets to operate but advised traders to camp there.

However, a spot check in Kasubi, Wandegeya and Kalerwe markets shows that many traders fear to camp at their workplaces because they lack mosquito nets.

Now to address this, ministry of health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ayinebyoona said the mosquito net distribution will be launched this morning at Nakasero market.