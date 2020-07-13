The ministry of health is to begin testing all expectant mothers for Hepatitis B to reduce mother-to child transmission.

Dr. Alfred Diri Wale, the program manager of immunization at the ministry of health says all expectant mothers will be tested during antenatal care for hepatitis B and those found negative will be vaccinated, while the ones who test positive will be assessed to see whether they can begin medication.

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) is highly transmissible from mother to child, but since 1992, the World Health Organization has been recommending a highly effective 3-dose vaccination after birth.

This includes timely birth-dose vaccination within 24 hours of birth, followed by additional doses at 1 month and 6 months after birth.

According to the World Health Organization Hepatitis B kills over 884,000 people each year worldwide.