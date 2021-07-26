By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Health has vowed not to be derailed or distracted by anyone who tries to abuse what they do.

This is after a group of protestors dropped a casket near Mulago national referral hospital demanding that Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine resigns over alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 funds.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona says despite the insults, they are more than ever committed to providing quality health care and saving lives during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He however condemns the continued malicious attack on Dr Atwiine which he says is being coordinated by politically organized groups with an intent to defame her.

Dr Atwine has since told KFM in an interview that she is resilient and such attacks will not deter her from running her duties.