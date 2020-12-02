As the Christmas festival season sets in, the ministry of health has expressed fears over a possible surge in cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The director of Clinical Services at the ministry of health Dr. Charles Olaro says it is critical that members of the public minimize unnecessary movements from towns to villages to avoid spreading the virus.

He says vulnerable groups such as older persons should be shielded from the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, Uganda currently has 21,035 cases confirmed cases of covid-19 and 205 deaths. Ministry of Health confirmed 576 new cases yesterday.