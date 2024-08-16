The Uganda Police Force has integrated a money laundering module into the curriculum of all its professional training courses. This aims to equip all trained officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to combat emerging money laundering crimes.

According to police spokesperson, Mr Rusoke Kituuma, money laundering crimes are complex and require specialized information and skills.

The initiative comes as Uganda faces a deadline of 2028 to fully implement the remaining 15 recommendations to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Failure to do so could result in the country being placed back on the grey list.

“We have inculcated teachings on money laundering in our curriculum. Our intention is to ensure that we equip our officers with the skills and abilities to tackle these emerging crimes which are sophisticated and need some level of information and skills,” he said.

Uganda was removed from the grey list in February this year after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary determined that the country had fully implemented the required actions.