By Stephen Otage | Monitor

Police have cordoned off Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala after an armed assailant allegedly shot and killed a money lender (of Indian nationality) at the latter’s office at Raja Chambers.

Eyewitnesses said the assailant was a police officer who disappeared after the shooting. Detectives are on ground piecing evidence together and interviewing eyewitnesses to help establish the motive of the shooter said to be on the run.