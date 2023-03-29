Pupils who were studying in dilapidated structures at Kyeihara Integrated Primary School in Sheema district have been gifted with new and permanent structures following the Monitor expose story.

The sister newspaper in its January 14, 2022 publication highlighted the deplorable conditions of the infrastructure, which attracted various sympathisers, some of whom promised to support the school.

Before the construction of the new structures commissioned on Tuesday, there were only two permanent structures that were occupied by primary five, six, and seven.

The other buildings that are made out of mud and wattle were being used by lower classes, the floors were dusty, the walls were destroyed by rain and there were no windows.

In an interview with KFM, the education leadership manager at Building Tomorrow, Mr. Emmanuel Wamala said the new structures including 8 classrooms (one nursery and P1-P7), one library room, girls changing room, and latrines are ready for use.

The organization’s country director, Mr. Joseph Bagambaki Kaliisa noted they are thrilled to commission not just a school but a safe space and sanctuary for the children in Kyeihara to flourish, grow and realize their full potential through education.