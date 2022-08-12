Top three conservation journalists in the country were yesterday awarded following a competition in which seven journalists from different media houses participated.
The virtual race, where online voting lasted for a week, was organised by Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) and its partners to award local journalists who have been monumental in reporting and raising awareness about environmental and wildlife conservation issues.
During the award ceremony in Kampala, two Daily Monitor journalists; Zadock Amanyisa and Tonny Abet emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively as New Vision’s Andrian Bwanika was declared the overall winner with 2,097 votes.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/monitor-journalists-scoop-environment-awards-3911994