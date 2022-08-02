Media houses have been asked to review their business models so that they are able to take care of the journalists and the people they work with.

The call comes as Daily Monitor this week celebrates 30 years of independent journalism.

Currently, legacy newsrooms like Daily Monitor face an existential threat, with narrowing audiences who are fed content through a system, mainstream media must find its place as an objective, gate-keeping speaker of the truth.

Speaking to KFM, Susan Nsibirwa, a former reporter and now Board Member of the Daily Monitor say gone are the days when the media owners are seen as wealthy people and yet the people who gather the news today are struggling to make it.

She says everybody deserves a decent income and thus underscores the need for media owners to have discussions to cater for the welfare of journalists including their mental wellbeing.