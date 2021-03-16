By Damali Mukhaye

83 students have been awarded study loans for 2020/2021 academic year by the higher education students financing board after they appealed.

The board had selected 1,113 students for sponsorship out of the 5,592 students who had applied for these loans.

The board’s communication officer Bob Nuwagira says that as provided for in Section 40 of the Higher Education Students Financing Act, 2014, 672 applicants appealed and after consideration of their Means Test Scores, 83 students have been considered on appeal of which 21 are female and 62 are male.

He says that over 50 applicants from the initially selected 1,113 withdrew from the scheme since they benefited from other Scholarship offers, like the Government Merit Sponsorship, State House Scholarships, MasterCard Foundation Scholarships, and other Government of Uganda Scholarships.

He says that this created a total of Shs277 million and partly the amount has been used to consider the appeals.