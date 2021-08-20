By Damali Mukhaye

More candidates who sat for the 2020 Ugandan Advanced Certificate of Education have passed the exams and qualify to join higher education compared to the students who sat for the 2019 UACE exams.

According to Uneb Executive Director Daniel Odongo, a total of 98,392 registered for UACE but 97,084 turned up for exams out of which, 41,190 are female and 43,625 are males .

Out of these who sat for exams 41,411 students attained 3 principle passes compared to 38,737 who sat for the same exams in 2019.

A total of 26,602 passed with two principle passes,19,015 with 1 principle pass and 9,616 passed with 1 subsidiary.

796 candidates failed to attain any points and have failed completely. These are compared to 1,433 who failed completely in 2019.

According to Odongo, 99.2 per cent qualify for the award of UACE certificate but only 69.8 of these totaling to 68,013 qualify to join Universities after attaining more than two principle pass required by universities.