Professor Suzie Mulwana, the Executive Director of the Julius Nyerere Leadership Center, has called on the government and stakeholders to increase civic education efforts for citizens regarding the proposed constitutional and electoral reforms.

Professor Mulwana emphasizes that while politicians and civil society organizations are actively advocating for reforms ahead of the 2026 general elections, many Ugandans lack awareness about the proposed changes.

She highlights that the proposals outlined in the position paper by civil society organizations and politicians may not reflect the views of the majority of Ugandans, particularly the youth, who now constitute the largest voting bloc.

Professor Mulwana stresses the importance of educating young people about current events in their country to empower them to form informed opinions and participate effectively in the electoral process.

She further reminded political parties of their l role in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in the country