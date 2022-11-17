Better education and training about the urgent need to conserve the environment will help mitigate climate change effects and other natural disasters.

The remarks have been made by 2nd Deputy Mufti, Sheikh Waiswa Ali Muhammad on the sidelines of the national dialogue on a sustainable future held in Kampala under the theme, “Peace building, entrepreneurship and leadership mentorship for the 21st century world”.

The diologue has brought together religious leaders, officials from NEMA, ICT Ministry ans educationists from USA among others.

He says as humans populate the globe, they need to be sensitised about the fact that they bring no new natural resources with them at birth and that they are supposed to conserve the resources they find on planet earth.

On Tuesday, November 15, global human population hit the 8 billion figure according to the United Nations.

The national dialogue has been organized by the Global peace foundation Uganda chapter.