By Benjamin Jumbe

More refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to arrive in Uganda.

The refugees fleeing conflict in their area are arriving via the Bundibugyo District through the porous border points.

According to the Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita 40 came into Bubukwang transit center and over 100 are in the community (Burondo sub-county) currently at Burondo primary school.

By Monday evening, new arrivals stood at 974 people.