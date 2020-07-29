

Eight people who got into contact with a woman who died of covid-19 in Namisindwa district last week have tested positive for the virus.

The ministry of health last week confirmed that the 34-year old support staff at Wasungui Health Centre 11 had died from covid-19.

The Namisindwa District Health Officer Stephen Masayi tells KFM that 178 people have been put under quarantine after they got into contact with the deceased.

He says they expect to receive more contacts of the deceased in the next few days.

This means that so far, 10 contacts of the deceased in Namisidwa have tested positive and the total national tally of coronavirus infections is 1,135, with two deaths and 989 recoveries.

Meanwhile, in the new city of Arua, the 87 people waiting for their sample results for Covid-19 in quarantine centers are facing starvation due to shortage of food.

According to the Acting District Health Officer, Paul Drileba, they do not have adequate water and food to feed the quarantined people for the next five days.

He says this is due to the increasing number of people who have had contact with a case that was confirmed on Sunday.