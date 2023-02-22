The latest police annual crime report has observed a general increase in crime rate in 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to the report, the crime rate increased by 18% with 231,653 cases registered compared to 196,081 cases in 2021.

Launching the 2022 annual Crime report today at police headquarters Naguru, the Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola said out of the total registered cases, 68,405 were taken to court while 26,749 were not.

Over 136,000 cases are still under investigation, according to police.

Ochola has expressed commitment by the force to improve the quality of services to the public and also enhance law and order.