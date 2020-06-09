The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has certified four more companies for production of non-medical face masks.

This brings the total number of certified non-medical face masks manufacturers to 10 after 6 were certified last month.

According to the standards body’s official website, over 60 companies have applied for certification, thus, the number of companies certified to manufacture non-medical facemasks is expected to increase.

This is done to protect Ugandans from buying substandard non-medical facemasks which could be harmful to their health, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The added companies include Sigma Knitting Industries Limited, Unique Uniform Manufacturer Ltd, Graphic systems (U) Ltd and Beier Safety and Security Limited.

President Museveni during his 14th Covid-19 address said that all Ugandan would receive a free mask from the government with distribution expected to start tomorrow.

It is however unclear if any have been produced yet.