More delegates from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) are scheduled to arrive today at the party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi in preparation for the National Executive Committee (NEC) leadership elections expected to take place tomorrow in Kampala.

Tomorrow’s NEC elections will involve over 1,400 party delegates representing more than 125 districts where the party conducted grassroots elections.

John Kigonyogo, the deputy party spokesperson confirms that while some delegates arrived yesterday, majority are expected today for accreditation.

Tomorrow’s elections will see 35 positions including party president and deputies, the national chairman and deputies, secretary general, treasurer general, among others.

This development however comes on the heels of a court petition seeking to block tomorrow’s conference and related activities.

The FDC national chairperson Wasswa Birigwa has run to court, arguing that if allowed to proceed, he and other members of the Katonga faction will lose their party positions.

“An interim order doth issue restraining the respondent (Mr Bamwenda), his agents, servants from holding the position of the office of the chief electoral commissioner of the Forum Democratic Change,” reads in part the court documents filed yesterday.

Meanwhile, the interim leadership recently unveiled separate plans for elections of new officebearers. The roadmap is one of several things decided at the September 19 national delegates’ conference where an interim government was appointed and given six months to prepare elections for new party leaders.

It is during that meeting that Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Mr Geoffrey Ekanya were removed from their positions as party president, secretary general and treasurer, respectively.