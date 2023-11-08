By Monitor Team

More girls than boys are today expected to sit for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at 14,778 centres across the country.

According to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) statistics, girls are 391,574 out of the total 749,371 candidates registered for the two-day national examination exercise while boys are 357,797.

The examinations are being conducted under the theme: “Integrity and security in the management of examinations is a joint responsibility.”

Candidates start with Mathematics paper in the morning and Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon. Candidates will write Integrated Science paper tomorrow morning and close with the English paper in

the afternoon.

Ms Jennifer Kalule, the Uneb spokesperson, said all examination materials were delivered to various police stations where Uneb supervisors will collect them this morning.

“We may have some challenges in distributing the examination materials because of the bad weather. Every- body is aware of the flooded Kampala-Hoima Road. Some centres in Serere District have been flooded because of heavy rain. Plans are underway to relocate the candidates to other places,” she said.

Mr Paul Asiimwe, the head teacher of Rwangara Primary School in Ntoroko District, expressed concerns that his school, which is serving as an examination centre for four education institutions, may be disrupted by floods.



“Some roads connecting to the school are already flooded. This might affect the examination exercise,” Mr Asiimwe said.