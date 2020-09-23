

By Fred Wambede & Warom Okello

Two frontline health workers at Koboko district hospital have tested positive for corona virus.

These, together with another case of a truck driver bring the cumulative figure in the district to 18.

Capt Yahaya Kakooza the resident district commissioner, says one of the confirmed cases is a laboratory technician who has been handling sample collection at the different points while the other case is the district surveillance focal person.

Koboko district confirmed its first covid-19 case on May 16 after two truck drivers from South Sudan tested positive.

The situation is not different in Budaka District where two local government staff have tested positive for the virus, sending a panic wave among the residents.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Elisa Mulwani, they have been taken to Mbale isolation centre for treatment.

Uganda has confirmed covid-19 cumulative figures of 6,712 cases with 64 deaths and 2,778 recoveries.