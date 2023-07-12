Police in Kyenjojo district have revealed the identities of the people who sustained injuries following the Tuesday night road crash involving a Link bus that left the driver [Dauda Kawuwa] dead.

Last night, the bus registration number UAY485E rammed into another stationary trailer registration number UAV 326W which was carrying logs along the Fort Portal-Kampala highway in Mukunyu trading center, Kyenjojo district.

Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West police spokesperson identified the vicitms as Jamila Kabakama, Angela Natukunda, Christine Mbabazi, Emmanuel Mulisa, Rwamimi Namaganda, Regina Ojulong, Ester Ipwate, Irene Katusabe, and Zulaika Biira, all admitted at Kyenjojo hospital

Balaam Kyamanywa, the hospital superintendent says they received 11 casualties, and five were referred to Fort Portal regional referral hospital as they had sustained serious leg fractures.