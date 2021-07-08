By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni is today set to preside over the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers who missed out the last time.

The President on June 21st presided over the swearing-in of the majority of his new members of the cabinet who included the new Vice President Jessica Alupo, and Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja.

However, 17 missed out including the 1st deputy prime minister and minister of East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga who was later sworn in at a separate special event held at State House Nakasero.

Among those to be sworn in today is; the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees Eng Hilary Onek, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba and the Minister for Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris.

Others are Dr Monica Musenero the Minister in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Office of the President, Minister of State for Privatization and Investment Evelyn Anite, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Relations Henry Okello Oryem among others.