By Damali Mukhaye

The vetting of the newly appointed ministers by the parliament’s appointments committee continues with 22 more expected.

The committee that was scheduled to sit at 10am only started work at midday.

It started off with works and transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala who had been scheduled for vetting yesterday but asked to be handled today.

Despite being unwell, Gen Katumba was among the first appointees to arrive at the August House to be vetted physically.

Others to be vetted today include, Evelyn Anite, Minister of State for Finance in charge of privatization and investment, Okello Oryem, minister of state for foreign Affairs, and John Chrysostom Muyingo, state minister for higher education.

20 ministers were approved yesterday.