More NRM party members have picked expression of interest forms for the second day at the Party Electoral Commission in Kampala.

These are seeking to stand for various elective positions on the party ticket.

Among those who picked forms today was State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, aspiring for the Bamunanika County seat, his counterpart for Investment and Privatization Evelyne Anite who seeks to retain the Koboko county seat in parliament.

Others are Energy minister Mary Gorret Kitutu and Isaac Musumba. They have each paid Shs2 million for the forms.

By yesterday over 286 members had picked the forms in an exercise that ends on July 30th.