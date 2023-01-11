The Democratic Party president, Nobert Mao has revealed that more members from the opposition are soon joining the ruling government.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Mao said the NRM has the right to mobilise for its candidates, adding that talks between the government and some opposition figures are ongoing.

According to Mao, more members from the opposition are to be deployed to serve in the government following his appointment as Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister and that of the party’s secretary-general Gerald Siranda as a representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Mao further highlighted the alleged sour relationship between the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and presidential advisor Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho also known as Salim Saleh as some of the episodes Ugandans should look out for.