By Ritah Kemigisa

The government has been advised to prioritize pregnant women among those to get vaccinated against covid19.

The call comes from Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a pediatrician at Mulago national referral hospital.

Dr Sabrina says it been observed over time that many pregnant women are succumbing to covid19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has since revealed that Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people.

They have advised that if you are pregnant, you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from a severe illness from COVID-19. If you have questions about getting vaccinated, a conversation with your healthcare provider might help, but is not required for vaccination,” said a recent statement from the CDC.

Dr Sabrina meanwhile says people should stop doubting the AstraZeneca vaccine saying its benefits outweigh the side effects.

A recent study by Twaweza Uganda showed that over 19% of residents in Uganda do not trust the covid19 the vaccine being used by Uganda while a similar number said they are not willing to get vaccinated.

Sabrina says to scale down the number of covid19 deaths that are soon hitting 2,000 Ugandans should willing appreciate the vaccine.