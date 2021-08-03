By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Planning authority has asked the government to allocate a budget to the ministry of ICT and national guidance for sensitization of the public on adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs.

This comes days after President Museveni eased the lockdown restrictions following drop in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Speaking to Kfm, the Authority’s Executive director Dr Joseph Muvawala says to ensure compliances, there is need to enhance sensitization of the masses.

He however adds that the role of sensitization should not be left to government alone but to everybody.