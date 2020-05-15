The Ministry of Health has approved six more laboratories to test for COVID-19 in the country.

Initially, testing of COVID-19 was exclusively done at the Uganda Virus Research Institute, Entebbe and Makerere University’s department of microbiology and immunology which was recently activated to test the rapid survey samples.

Updating the nation on COVID-19 yesterday, the health minister Dr Ruth Aceng said they have accessed more laboratories and are deemed ready.

These include; the National Health Laboratory and Diagnostic Services(CPHL) which will carry out 2,000 tests per day, Infectious Disease research collaboration in Tororo district, UVRI Plague laboratory in Arua, Gulu University, Rakai health sciences and Fort Portal regional referral hospital laboratories.

According to Dr Aceng, Uganda has a large testing capacity of over 15,000 PCR tests per day.

She says laboratories at Mutukula and Malaba border points have since been equipped with GeneXpert machines to reduce on turnaround time for test results of truck drivers with more laboratories to be added.