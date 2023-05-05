The growth in the number of smartphone devices within the community is bound to stimulate the growth of the country’s tax base, according to telecom companies.

The senior manager of consumer segments marketing at MTN Uganda, Mackinon Kabarole says the number of smartphones in circulation leads to an increase in the use of the internet and use of data, and in the process, the government will be able to collect more revenue and therefore the economy is bound to continue registering growth.

He says what is required is for the government and policymakers to continue putting in place favourable policies which will support the country’s economy to strive.

He was officiating at the launch of an Infinix smartphone device Hot-30 series on the Ugandan market in Kampala.

Statistics from the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) indicate that the number of smartphones registered in Uganda has grown steadily every quarter, from 4.5 million in the 1st quarter of 2018 reaching over ten million by the first quarter of 2022.

Uganda has 13.9 million internet users as of January 2022.