

By Benjamin Jumbe

Atleast 45 new Refugees from South Sudan have crossed to Uganda.

This has been revealed by the Refugee desk officer for Arua in the Office of the Prime Minister Solomon Osakan who says they entered through Kerwa Subcounty in Yumbe following reported fresh fighting in a nearby town across the border .

He says these came in on Monday but have not been received yet since government stopped entry of any asylum seekers or refugees as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID 19.

Osakan says they are now to seek further guidance from the leadership of OPM on the matter further revealing that an assessment team has been dispatched to the area.