Police in Entebbe have recovered more iron sheets belonging to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) from a private construction site in Nkumba, Wakiso district.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr. Luke Owoyesigyire says this followed a tip-off from a whistleblower that an Isuzu forward vehicle registration number UAZ/305A was loading pre-painted iron sheets.

Police have since cordoned off the construction site belonging to a woman only identified as Joy. and recovered 216 iron sheets.

“We found there a motor vehicle which had already loaded 51 iron sheets and we managed to recover 164 iron sheets from one of the rooms at the construction site. This brings the total number of iron sheets to 215,” Owoyesigyire said.

Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, her deputy Agnes Nandutu, State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, and other senior government officials are battling charges relating to dealing with suspect property after being implicated in the diversion of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.