More candidates who sat for the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) have qualified to join university education compared to their colleagues who sat for similar examinations in 2020.

Releasing the results at the Office of the President, the Executive Director of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo said that a total of 97,890 candidates registered for the examinations, but 96,557 candidates showed up for examinations.

According to Odongo, a total of 95,787 (99.2%) students qualify for the award of the UACE just as it was the case in 2020.

According to the results, 41,974 candidates have attained 3 principal passes, 25,841 got two principal passes,19,382 have one principal pass while 9,590 have attained 1 subsidiary. Additionally, 770 candidates have not been graded after attaining failures (F).

However, out of the 95,787 candidates who qualify for the award of UACE certificates, only 68,815 qualify to join university education after scoring two principal passes, which is a minimum requirement for university admissions.

Odongo says in cases where one principal pass and two subsidiary passes are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, 86,197 candidates will qualify.

According to statistics, 70.3 percent of candidates qualify to join universities compared to 69.8% who qualified in 2020.