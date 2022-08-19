Uganda Redcross has underscored the need for more support to help communities affected by recent floods in Mbale and Sebei subregions.

This was at the distribution of nonfood items to close to 840 people from 120 households in Bufumbo Sub-county, Mbale District.

The relief ddistribution followed another assessment in the floods hit communities after heavy rains ravaged the district and city on July 31st 2022.

The organisation’s spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says affected areas have unique needs and affected communities need more support.