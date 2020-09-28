

By Benjamin Jumbe

Reproductive health experts have noted an increase in the number of teenage school girls visiting health facilities for safe medical abortion services.

This is after government cleared students in candidate classes to return to school on October 15th, with the fate of the other students to be determined in January next year.

Dr. Charles Kiggundu a gynecologist at Mulago national referral hospital reveals that since the announcement by the President over a week ago, a number of teenage girls have visited various health facilities seeking safe abortion services in preparation to return to school.

He attributes the influx to the long Covid-19 induced lockdown which has left the sexually active teenagers idle, expressing fear that many are unlikely to return to school because they are carrying unwanted pregnancies.

Meanwhile, reproductive health rights activists are marking the International Safe Abortion day today with a call for clear policies and laws on the same to ensure protection of the teenage girl.

The day marked on September 28th is meant to rally global voices to call for decriminalization of abortion.

Speaking to KFM, reproductive health lawyer Labilah Sumayah Musoke warns that if Uganda does not put in place safe abortion policies and laws, the country’s plan to attain the 2030 maternal mortality targets will remain a mere dream.