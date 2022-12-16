The National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors has revealed that over 1000 construction companies are operating illegally in the country.

The revelation comes at a time Uganda has registered a number of death arising from the collapse of buildings.

The association president, Jameson Olonya says failure to regulate the building construction sector is making the business community lose money and life.

He asked the responsible body to ensure that the sector is well-regulated.

He says currently only 420 contractors are registered out of over 2000 building contractors operating in the country.