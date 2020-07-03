

By Benjamin Jumbe

Another batch of Ugandans stranded abroad returns home today on 3rd July.

The Ugandans from India and the United Arab Emirates will take off on 3rd and 4th July respectively.

Patrick Mugoya, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of foreign Affairs says over 400 Ugandans returned home yesterday aboard flights from South Africa, UK, Swaziland and Italy.

This is after the ministry released a repatriation schedule for Ugandans and non-Ugandan resident permit holders stuck abroad.

The ones from India and the United Arab Emirates will take off today and tomorrow respectively.

Mugoya, says the schedule is based on readiness of the people abroad and the capacity of quarantine centers in the country to determine the number that should be returned in a given period of time.

It focuses on people from six countries and time lag of Thursday to Saturday from the said countries.

Earlier, Foreign affairs Minister Sam Kuteesa called on parliament to fully support the Ministry of Health, the other frontline agencies and his Ministry to arrange for an orderly and safe return of Ugandans stranded abroad.

Kuteesa made the appeal while updating the house on the ongoing repatriation of Ugandans who had been stuck abroad due to the COVID 19 pandemic, after clearance of the return of over 24,000 of them.

Kuteesa says for government to succeed in safely returning nationals stranded abroad, there is need for adequate preparation for the exercise.