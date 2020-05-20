By Steven Ariong

Moroto regional referral hospital in Karamoja region is stuck with blood samples taken from 50 suspected cases of COVID-19 due to the growing insecurity in the area.

Dr Ben Watmoni, the Moroto hospital director has revealed this during the district task force meeting on Covid-19 attended by security personnel.

He cites the recent killing of one of his staff identified as Benson Otim, that has created fear among the drivers assigned to deliver blood samples taken from suspected COVID-19 cases.

Dr Watmoi says they have collected over 50 blood samples but the drivers who are trained on how to collect and transport them have refused to risk their lives.

Otim was killed in an ambush by suspected Karimojong warriors.

However, Peter Ken Lochap the Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the district task force on covid-19 has allayed all insecurity fears, saying Karamoja is peaceful and that the killing of the doctor seems to been planned.