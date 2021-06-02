By Steven Ariong

The joint force of police and army have finally arrested one of the most wanted suspects known to be the master planner for the escape of prisoners of Moroto prisons last year.

In November last year, 224 Prisoners escaped from Moroto government prisons after overpowering prison staff and accessed the armory where they took off with 15 guns and 480 rounds of ammunition.

Mr. Michael Longole, the Karamoja regional Spokesperson told the Daily Monitor that the joint force has been trailing the suspect until yesterday when his hideout was discovered.

He identified the suspect as Michael Moore who was on remand over various offenses.

“We arrested him yesterday on Monday in Katanga ward in Moroto Municipality after the tip-off from the concerned community, “he said

According to Mr. Longole, Moore escaped from the prisons with one machine gun, 31 rounds of ammunition, he has confessed to having a gun and a master minder in terrorizing and killings of people in Moroto Municipality.

Mr. Longole said the suspect is currently under UPDF custody where he will give important intelligence information to the forces.

The suspect will be charged with escape from prisons, robbery, murder, and possession of firearms.