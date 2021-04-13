By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has asked the Muslim community in Uganda to use this holy month of Ramadhan to seek for forgiveness and unity amongst themselves.

Muslims across the globe today started the 30 days of fasting to fulfil the fourth pillar of the Islamic faith.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head office in Kampala, DP spokesperson, Okoler Opio said Ramadhan is a great opportunity for Muslims to reconcile and walk together, showing one another God’s true love.

The call comes amid growing divisions within the top leadership of the muslim community in Uganda that saw the Supreme Mufti resign, citing endless wrangles.