Team Chairman Led By Toyota have distributed 1000 goats and cows to Muslim Mosques in Kampala.

Some of the Mosques that benefited from this included Makindye Division Mosque, Masjid Swidique-Mengo Kisenyi, MUBS Univesity Masjid, Masjid Abubakar Swidiq -Kiwatule, Owino.

Toyota-Micheal Nuwagira encouraged Good Samaritans to always give back to t heir communities on such days.

“On Such Holidays is when we should give back including Muslims and General Public in these hard times of the Economy,” he said.

The Imams Mosques welcomed this cause and appreciated the acts of service extended to them.