By Juliet Nalwooga



Data from the police Annual Crime Report shows that motorcycles killed most road users.

The 2021 report shows that a total of 1,390 motorcyclists died in road accidents, compared to 200 drivers the same year.

Meanwhile, 528 passengers on motorcycles died in road accidents compared to 93 passengers who died in omnibuses and there was a 51% increase in the number of passengers injured on motorcycles from 2,883 victims in 2020 to 4,377 in 2021.

The acting Director of Traffic and Road Safety Lawrence Nuwabiine says they predict more motorcycle-related road carnage cases if nothing is done to streamline the sector. He has meanwhile attributed most fatalities to reckless riding.

According to the 2021 Road User Satisfaction survey report, only 9% of motorcyclists interviewed received riding lessons from a certified instructor.

Last month, the government announced plans to register Boda Bodas and regulate their operations under the National Security Council Act 2000.