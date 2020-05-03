As Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the world press freedom day, a new report indicates that 8 out of the 10 Ugandans believe the media is making a positive contribution to the country’s development.

The report from Twaweza shows that 82% of the citizens hold a view that media makes a positive contribution to the country contrary to assertions that the media holds back development through mistakes, dishonesty and bias.

According to Marrie Nanyanzi, a program officer at the Sauti Za Wanaichi, more than half of Uganda also believe the media in Uganda is professional and that at least 53% would be proud if their children became journalists.

The report further shows that majority of Ugandans say Ugandan media is reliable and accurate.

According to the report, 74% of Ugandan use radio as their main source of information followed by TV while 5% believe in word of mouth while others use social media.